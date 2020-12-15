Comparing Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach (OTCMKTS:FMBL) & SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK)

Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach (OTCMKTS:FMBL) and SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

Get Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach alerts:

This table compares Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach and SmartFinancial’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach $299.72 million 2.69 $56.04 million N/A N/A SmartFinancial $123.77 million 2.28 $26.55 million $1.68 11.04

Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach has higher revenue and earnings than SmartFinancial.

Volatility and Risk

Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach has a beta of 0.54, indicating that its stock price is 46% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SmartFinancial has a beta of 0.71, indicating that its stock price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

6.0% of Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 41.6% of SmartFinancial shares are held by institutional investors. 12.8% of Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 8.9% of SmartFinancial shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach pays an annual dividend of $108.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%. SmartFinancial pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.1%. SmartFinancial pays out 11.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. SmartFinancial has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach and SmartFinancial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach 25.35% 19.47% 1.93% SmartFinancial 17.47% 7.40% 0.88%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach and SmartFinancial, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach 0 0 0 0 N/A SmartFinancial 0 0 2 0 3.00

SmartFinancial has a consensus target price of $18.00, suggesting a potential downside of 2.96%. Given SmartFinancial’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe SmartFinancial is more favorable than Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach.

Summary

Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach beats SmartFinancial on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach Company Profile

Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach provides various banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in California. It offers checking, savings, Christmas club savings, health savings, money market, and investment accounts; demand and time deposits; certificates of deposit; and retirement plans. The company also provides personal, home, small business, commercial real estate, real estate and construction, commercial, and church and nonprofit loans, as well as lines of credit; financing for residential loans comprising single-family and multifamily loans; and credit and gift cards. In addition, it offers merchant, electronic lockbox, remote deposit capture, digital wallet, direct deposit, escrow, religious and healthcare client, and other services, as well as online and mobile banking services. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 25 branches in Los Angeles, Orange, and Santa Barbara Counties. Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach was founded in 1907 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

SmartFinancial Company Profile

SmartFinancial, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for SmartBank that provides various financial services to individuals and corporate customers in Tennessee, Alabama, Florida, and Georgia. It accepts various deposit products, including interest bearing and non-interest bearing checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial and consumer real estate loans, construction and land development, commercial and industrial, and consumer and other loans. In addition, it offers Internet and mobile banking services. As of March 31, 2020, the company operated through 35 full-service branches located in Tennessee, Alabama, and Florida; and 2 loan production offices and 2 service centers. SmartFinancial, Inc. is headquartered in Knoxville, Tennessee.

Receive News & Ratings for Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.