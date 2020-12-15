Comparing Empire Post Media (OTCMKTS:EMPM) & World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE)

Empire Post Media (OTCMKTS:EMPM) and World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Empire Post Media and World Wrestling Entertainment, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Empire Post Media 0 0 0 0 N/A World Wrestling Entertainment 1 3 9 0 2.62

World Wrestling Entertainment has a consensus price target of $50.77, suggesting a potential upside of 13.81%. Given World Wrestling Entertainment’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe World Wrestling Entertainment is more favorable than Empire Post Media.

Profitability

This table compares Empire Post Media and World Wrestling Entertainment’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Empire Post Media N/A N/A N/A World Wrestling Entertainment 14.18% 48.59% 13.53%

Volatility & Risk

Empire Post Media has a beta of 3.02, meaning that its stock price is 202% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, World Wrestling Entertainment has a beta of 1.42, meaning that its stock price is 42% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Empire Post Media and World Wrestling Entertainment’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Empire Post Media N/A N/A $50,000.00 N/A N/A World Wrestling Entertainment $960.40 million 3.61 $77.06 million $0.85 52.48

World Wrestling Entertainment has higher revenue and earnings than Empire Post Media.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.0% of Empire Post Media shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 67.5% of World Wrestling Entertainment shares are held by institutional investors. 40.2% of World Wrestling Entertainment shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

World Wrestling Entertainment beats Empire Post Media on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Empire Post Media Company Profile

Empire Post Media, Inc. does not have significant operations. The company intends to merge with another entity. Previously, it was engaged in post-production services to the movie and television industry. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

World Wrestling Entertainment Company Profile

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc., an integrated media and entertainment company, engages in the sports entertainment business in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Media, Live Events, and Consumer Products. The Media segment engages in the production and monetization of long-form and short-form media content across various platforms, including WWE Network, pay television, and digital and social media, as well as filmed entertainment. The Live Events segment is involved in the sale of tickets, including primary and secondary distribution; provision of event services; and sale of travel packages related to its live events. The Consumer Products segment engages in merchandising of WWE branded products, such as video games, toys, apparels, and books through licensing arrangements and direct-to-consumer sales, as well as through e-commerce platforms. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

