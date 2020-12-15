Comparing American Energy Partners (OTCMKTS:AEPT) & Braskem (NYSE:BAK)

American Energy Partners (OTCMKTS:AEPT) and Braskem (NYSE:BAK) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.4% of Braskem shares are held by institutional investors. 0.0% of Braskem shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares American Energy Partners and Braskem’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American Energy Partners N/A N/A N/A Braskem -20.56% -962.43% -13.59%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for American Energy Partners and Braskem, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score American Energy Partners 0 0 0 0 N/A Braskem 0 3 2 0 2.40

Braskem has a consensus target price of $13.50, indicating a potential upside of 60.33%. Given Braskem’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Braskem is more favorable than American Energy Partners.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares American Energy Partners and Braskem’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio American Energy Partners N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Braskem $12.72 billion 0.26 -$643.89 million ($1.71) -4.92

American Energy Partners has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Braskem.

Risk and Volatility

American Energy Partners has a beta of 3.38, indicating that its stock price is 238% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Braskem has a beta of 1.34, indicating that its stock price is 34% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Braskem beats American Energy Partners on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About American Energy Partners

American Energy Partners, Inc., through its subsidiaries, sources, treats, and distributes reclaimed water in the United States. The company engages in the design, construction, and operation of regional water treatment facilities that serve industrial, energy, and government sectors. It also focuses on drilling, operating, and partnership opportunities in the upstream oil and gas space. It also provides geotechnical services. The company is based in Allentown, Pennsylvania.

About Braskem

Braskem S.A., together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells thermoplastic resins. It operates through five segments: Chemicals, Polyolefins, Vinyls, United States and Europe, and Mexico. The Chemicals segment produces and sells ethylene, propylene butadiene, toluene, xylene, cumene, and benzene, as well as gasoline, diesel and liquefied petroleum gas, and other petroleum derivatives; and supplies electric energy, steam, compressed air, and other inputs to second-generation producers. The Polyolefins segment produces and sells polyethylene and polypropylene. The Vinyls segment produces and sells polyvinyl chloride, caustic soda, and chloride. The United States and Europe segment produces and sells polypropylene in the United States and Europe. The Mexico segment produces and sells ethylene, high-density polyethylene, and low-density polyethylene in Mexico. The company also manufactures, sells, imports, and exports chemicals, petrochemicals, and fuels; produces, supplies, and sells utilities, such as steam, water, compressed air, and industrial gases; and provides industrial services. The company was formerly known as Copene PetroquÃ­mica do Nordeste S.A. and changed its name to Braskem S.A. in 2002. Braskem S.A. was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in SÃ£o Paulo, Brazil.

