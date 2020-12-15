Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

SBS has been the subject of several other research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. They set a buy rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. They set a buy rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold.

Shares of SBS stock opened at $8.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP has a fifty-two week low of $5.54 and a fifty-two week high of $15.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.48. The firm has a market cap of $6.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.11 and a beta of 0.92.

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The utilities provider reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $825.90 million during the quarter. Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP had a return on equity of 20.46% and a net margin of 13.97%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SBS. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 74.8% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 209,029 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,197,000 after purchasing an additional 89,452 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 58,260 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $612,000 after buying an additional 11,355 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its position in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 3.3% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 35,636 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 26.8% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 22,274 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 4,703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new stake in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP in the 2nd quarter valued at about $166,000. Institutional investors own 11.51% of the company’s stock.

About Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP

Companhia de Saneamento BÃ¡sico do Estado de SÃ£o Paulo – SABESP provides water and sewage services to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers. It provides water supply, sanitary sewage, urban rainwater management and drainage, urban cleaning, and solid waste management services, as well as related activities, including the planning, operation, maintenance, and commercialization of energy.

