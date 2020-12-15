Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT) Upgraded by BidaskClub to “Hold”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on CHCT. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Community Healthcare Trust from $49.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, November 27th. Colliers Securities started coverage on shares of Community Healthcare Trust in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. They set a buy rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Community Healthcare Trust from an in-line rating to an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Community Healthcare Trust from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Community Healthcare Trust from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Community Healthcare Trust currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $48.50.

NYSE CHCT opened at $47.05 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.28. Community Healthcare Trust has a 12 month low of $20.12 and a 12 month high of $52.33. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.19, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.44.

Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.28). Community Healthcare Trust had a return on equity of 4.23% and a net margin of 22.17%. As a group, analysts forecast that Community Healthcare Trust will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 27th. Investors of record on Monday, November 16th were given a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 13th. This is an increase from Community Healthcare Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.61%. Community Healthcare Trust’s payout ratio is presently 96.05%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CHCT. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in Community Healthcare Trust by 679.9% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 316,819 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,958,000 after purchasing an additional 276,195 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Community Healthcare Trust by 568.8% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 254,730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,499,000 after purchasing an additional 216,641 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Community Healthcare Trust by 9.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,447,240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $100,093,000 after purchasing an additional 204,117 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Community Healthcare Trust by 5.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,953,152 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $184,850,000 after purchasing an additional 203,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Community Healthcare Trust by 62.9% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 385,595 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,032,000 after acquiring an additional 148,843 shares in the last quarter. 80.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Community Healthcare Trust Company Profile

Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated is a real estate investment trust that focuses on owning income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services in our target sub-markets throughout the United States. The Company had investments of approximately $667.3 million in 131 real estate properties as of September 30, 2020, located in 33 states, totaling approximately 2.8 million square feet.

