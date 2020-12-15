CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) Now Covered by Bank of America

Equities researchers at Bank of America started coverage on shares of CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price target on the oil and gas producer’s stock. Bank of America‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 12.25% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on CNX. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of CNX Resources in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised CNX Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Raymond James boosted their target price on CNX Resources from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. ValuEngine downgraded CNX Resources from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, MKM Partners upgraded CNX Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.36.

Get CNX Resources alerts:

CNX opened at $10.69 on Tuesday. CNX Resources has a 12 month low of $4.26 and a 12 month high of $14.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.13 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.04.

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $66.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $310.25 million. CNX Resources had a positive return on equity of 1.94% and a negative net margin of 83.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 87.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that CNX Resources will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Donald W. Rush bought 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.99 per share, with a total value of $49,445.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO N J. Deiuliis bought 11,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.47 per share, for a total transaction of $100,793.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 82,650 shares of company stock worth $775,704 in the last three months. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of CNX Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,041,000. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CNX Resources during the 2nd quarter worth $28,686,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in CNX Resources by 202.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,552,568 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $13,429,000 after acquiring an additional 3,068,889 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in CNX Resources by 80.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,911,730 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $47,349,000 after acquiring an additional 2,190,787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CNX Resources by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,982,014 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $226,391,000 after purchasing an additional 2,090,075 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.92% of the company’s stock.

About CNX Resources

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas properties primarily in the Appalachian Basin. The company operates through two divisions, Exploration and Production (E&P), and Midstream. The E&P division produces pipeline quality natural gas primarily to gas wholesalers.

Further Reading: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Receive News & Ratings for CNX Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNX Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.