Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) Holdings Lifted by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 187,942 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,194 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $4,751,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in Citizens Financial Group by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 73,992 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,871,000 after purchasing an additional 5,498 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 8.9% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,836 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 1,371 shares during the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden lifted its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 23.9% in the 3rd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 99,700 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,520,000 after acquiring an additional 19,200 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 768.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 70,203 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,771,000 after acquiring an additional 62,117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional lifted its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 124.4% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 70,238 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,776,000 after acquiring an additional 38,931 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CFG opened at $34.62 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $31.92 and its 200-day moving average is $27.33. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.12 and a 12 month high of $41.29. The firm has a market cap of $14.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.59 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 16th. The bank reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 13.04% and a return on equity of 5.30%. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Brendan Coughlin sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.35, for a total value of $424,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 48,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,715,606.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

CFG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wedbush upgraded shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Citizens Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $32.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.39.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment offers traditional banking products and services, including checking and savings accounts, home and education loans, credit cards, business loans, mortgage and home equity lending, and unsecured product finance and personal loans, as well as wealth management and investment services to retail customers and small businesses.

