Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Holdings Lifted by Nvwm LLC

Nvwm LLC boosted its position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 4.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,496 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Citigroup by 552.3% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 202,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,747,000 after acquiring an additional 171,796 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its position in Citigroup by 78.2% during the third quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 8,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 3,603 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group acquired a new stake in Citigroup during the third quarter worth approximately $298,000. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC lifted its position in Citigroup by 41.4% during the third quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC now owns 284,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,256,000 after acquiring an additional 83,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Citigroup by 123.1% during the second quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 8,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 4,659 shares during the last quarter. 68.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

C has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Citigroup from $58.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Citigroup from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Citigroup from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $57.50 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Citigroup from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.75.

Shares of C opened at $58.74 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. Citigroup Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.00 and a 12 month high of $83.11. The company has a market cap of $122.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.94.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.39. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.57% and a net margin of 12.72%. The business had revenue of $17.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.18 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.97 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 30th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is 26.91%.

In other news, Director Gary M. Reiner sold 485 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.74, for a total transaction of $49,828.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $458,425.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

