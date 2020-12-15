Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell Raises Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) Price Target to $50.00

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) had its price target upped by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $33.00 to $50.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Truist upped their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $21.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, August 14th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $39.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $30.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, September 4th. ValuEngine raised shares of Tenet Healthcare from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $34.75.

Tenet Healthcare stock opened at $39.83 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $31.53 and a 200-day moving average of $26.56. Tenet Healthcare has a one year low of $10.00 and a one year high of $42.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.85, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The company has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -306.38, a P/E/G ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 2.41.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.33. Tenet Healthcare had a negative net margin of 0.28% and a positive return on equity of 82.35%. The company had revenue of $4.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Tenet Healthcare will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Tenet Healthcare news, EVP Howard Hacker sold 23,143 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $740,576.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ronald A. Rittenmeyer sold 408,526 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $16,341,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 958,494 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,339,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in THC. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,785,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,483,000 after purchasing an additional 215,600 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 767,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,047,000 after acquiring an additional 136,807 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 64,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,588,000 after acquiring an additional 3,744 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 93.6% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 22,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 11,099 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 197,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,584,000 after acquiring an additional 26,600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.96% of the company’s stock.

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates through three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

