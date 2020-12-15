Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell Initiates Coverage on Passage Bio (NASDAQ:PASG)

Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of Passage Bio (NASDAQ:PASG) in a report released on Friday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock.

PASG has been the subject of several other reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Passage Bio from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Passage Bio from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, November 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Passage Bio from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Chardan Capital reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $32.50 price target on shares of Passage Bio in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $23.78.

Get Passage Bio alerts:

Shares of PASG opened at $26.84 on Friday. Passage Bio has a twelve month low of $8.09 and a twelve month high of $38.23. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.47.

Passage Bio (NASDAQ:PASG) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.13. On average, equities analysts predict that Passage Bio will post -2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Passage Bio by 52.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,768,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,321,000 after purchasing an additional 1,634,321 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Passage Bio by 7.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,513,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,839,000 after purchasing an additional 106,455 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Passage Bio by 4.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 409,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,369,000 after purchasing an additional 17,416 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Passage Bio by 15.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 230,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,018,000 after purchasing an additional 31,245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Passage Bio in the second quarter worth approximately $4,707,000. 69.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Passage Bio Company Profile

Passage Bio, Inc, a genetic medicines company, focuses on developing transformative therapies for rare monogenic central nervous system (CNS) diseases. It has research, collaboration, and license agreement with the University of Pennsylvania and its gene therapy program; and The Trustees of the University of Pennsylvania for research and development collaborations, and exclusive license rights to patents for certain products and technologies.

Featured Article: What is the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Passage Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Passage Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.