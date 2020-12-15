Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Position Boosted by Perpetual Ltd

Perpetual Ltd increased its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 6.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,222 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,433 shares during the period. Perpetual Ltd’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $993,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 79,900.0% in the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 800 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 33.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,478 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 57.6% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,480 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Provident Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at about $70,000. 63.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Maria Martinez sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.97, for a total transaction of $163,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Prat Bhatt sold 21,146 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.38, for a total transaction of $896,167.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 144,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,138,276.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 367,384 shares of company stock worth $15,249,225 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CSCO opened at $44.24 on Tuesday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.40 and a twelve month high of $50.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $40.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.83. The company has a market capitalization of $186.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.98, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.95.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $11.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.85 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.76% and a return on equity of 32.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 4th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.32%.

CSCO has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $45.00 target price on Cisco Systems and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Cisco Systems from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Wolfe Research downgraded Cisco Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, September 18th. ValuEngine cut Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, New Street Research upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.54.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

Recommended Story: Growth and Income Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.