Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) PT Raised to $51.50 at B. Riley

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) had its price target increased by B. Riley from $46.00 to $51.50 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on CIEN. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ciena from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. MKM Partners lowered their target price on shares of Ciena from $62.00 to $55.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Colliers Securities restated a buy rating on shares of Ciena in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Ciena from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Ciena from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $55.58.

Shares of Ciena stock opened at $47.83 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.86. Ciena has a 52 week low of $30.58 and a 52 week high of $61.51. The company has a quick ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $43.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.17.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $828.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $826.70 million. Ciena had a net margin of 10.23% and a return on equity of 17.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Ciena will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ciena news, VP David M. Rothenstein sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.52, for a total value of $103,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Andrew C. Petrik sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.76, for a total value of $43,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 28,495 shares of company stock worth $1,212,186. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CIEN. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Ciena by 605.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,249,825 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $46,669,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072,632 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Ciena by 31.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 454,485 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $18,093,000 after buying an additional 107,972 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Ciena by 47.2% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 17,600 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $953,000 after buying an additional 5,646 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Ciena by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 342,700 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $18,561,000 after buying an additional 42,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ciena by 254.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,576 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 1,849 shares during the last quarter. 81.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking solutions optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

