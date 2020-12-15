Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) Price Target Raised to $62.00

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) had its target price boosted by Barclays from $54.00 to $62.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. MKM Partners lowered their price target on shares of Ciena from $62.00 to $55.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 4th. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Ciena in a report on Friday, September 4th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Ciena from $50.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Vertical Research began coverage on shares of Ciena in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Ciena from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $55.58.

NYSE:CIEN opened at $47.83 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.38 billion, a PE ratio of 20.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $43.42 and its 200 day moving average is $49.17. Ciena has a 12 month low of $30.58 and a 12 month high of $61.51.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $828.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $826.70 million. Ciena had a return on equity of 17.41% and a net margin of 10.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. Research analysts predict that Ciena will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 2,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.37, for a total transaction of $120,793.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Scott Mcfeely sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.08, for a total transaction of $40,572.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,495 shares of company stock valued at $1,212,186 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC grew its position in Ciena by 294.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,182,550 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $334,847,000 after acquiring an additional 4,615,896 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its position in Ciena by 2.6% in the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 3,512,580 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $139,414,000 after acquiring an additional 88,812 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Ciena by 10.6% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,047,753 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $120,965,000 after acquiring an additional 292,871 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Ciena by 0.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,672,941 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $144,767,000 after acquiring an additional 19,176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its position in Ciena by 5.3% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,265,314 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $89,910,000 after acquiring an additional 113,230 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.63% of the company’s stock.

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking solutions optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

