CIBC Reiterates Outperform Rating for MTY Food Group Inc. (MTY.TO) (TSE:MTY)

CIBC reissued their outperform rating on shares of MTY Food Group Inc. (MTY.TO) (TSE:MTY) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, AnalystRatings.net reports. They currently have a C$65.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on MTY. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of MTY Food Group Inc. (MTY.TO) from C$32.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of MTY Food Group Inc. (MTY.TO) from C$35.00 to C$49.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of MTY Food Group Inc. (MTY.TO) from C$30.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of MTY Food Group Inc. (MTY.TO) from C$27.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$45.50.

MTY Food Group Inc. (MTY.TO) stock opened at C$53.89 on Friday. MTY Food Group Inc. has a 1 year low of C$14.23 and a 1 year high of C$62.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$46.67 and a 200 day moving average price of C$35.77. The company has a market cap of C$1.33 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 185.76, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.61.

MTY Food Group Inc. (MTY.TO) (TSE:MTY) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 9th. The company reported C$0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$135.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$147.40 million. Sell-side analysts predict that MTY Food Group Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Dickie Orr sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$43.90, for a total value of C$87,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 53,000 shares in the company, valued at C$2,326,700.

About MTY Food Group Inc. (MTY.TO)

MTY Food Group Inc franchises and operates quick service, fast casual, and casual dining restaurants in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company franchises and operates corporate-owned locations in the quick service restaurant and casual dining segments of the restaurant industry; and sells retail products under a multitude of banners.

