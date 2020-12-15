CIBC Increases AltaGas Ltd. (ALA.TO) (TSE:ALA) Price Target to C$22.00

AltaGas Ltd. (ALA.TO) (TSE:ALA) had its price objective increased by CIBC from C$21.00 to C$22.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on ALA. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of AltaGas Ltd. (ALA.TO) from C$20.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Cormark upped their price target on shares of AltaGas Ltd. (ALA.TO) from C$19.00 to C$22.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of AltaGas Ltd. (ALA.TO) from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Sunday, October 25th. Raymond James set a C$22.50 price target on shares of AltaGas Ltd. (ALA.TO) and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on shares of AltaGas Ltd. (ALA.TO) from C$19.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$22.38.

Shares of ALA stock opened at C$18.77 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.25 billion and a PE ratio of 15.77. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$18.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$16.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.15. AltaGas Ltd. has a twelve month low of C$8.71 and a twelve month high of C$22.74.

AltaGas Ltd. (ALA.TO) (TSE:ALA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($0.09) by C$0.13. The company had revenue of C$969.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$738.90 million. Equities research analysts predict that AltaGas Ltd. will post 1.4899999 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th will be issued a $0.0833 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 24th. This is a boost from AltaGas Ltd. (ALA.TO)’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. AltaGas Ltd. (ALA.TO)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.67%.

AltaGas Ltd. operates as a diversified energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through three segments: Utilities, Midstream, and Power. The Utilities segment owns and operates regulated natural gas distribution utilities in Michigan, Alaska, the District of Columbia, Maryland, and Virginia; and two regulated natural gas storage utilities in the United States serving approximately 1.7 million customers.

