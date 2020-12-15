CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCM) Announces $0.42 Dividend

CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCM) announced a dividend on Tuesday, December 15th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 17th will be given a dividend of 0.4219 per share on Thursday, December 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 6.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 16th.

CHSCM stock opened at $27.98 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $27.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.04. CHS has a 1-year low of $13.58 and a 1-year high of $28.19.

CHS Inc, an integrated agricultural company, provides grains, foods, and energy resources to businesses and consumers in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Energy, Ag, and Nitrogen Production. It is involved in the operation of petroleum refineries and pipelines; supply, marketing, and distribution of refined fuels, including gasoline, diesel fuel, and other energy products; blending, sale, and distribution of lubricants; and the supply of propane and other natural gas liquids.

