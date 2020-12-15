CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCM) Announces $0.42 Dividend

CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCM) announced a dividend on Tuesday, December 15th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 17th will be given a dividend of 0.4219 per share on Thursday, December 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 6.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 16th.
CHSCM stock opened at $27.98 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $27.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.04. CHS has a 1-year low of $13.58 and a 1-year high of $28.19.
CHS Company Profile
