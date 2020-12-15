Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) & Great Eagle (OTCMKTS:GEAHF) Head-To-Head Analysis

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) and Great Eagle (OTCMKTS:GEAHF) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation and profitability.

Valuation & Earnings

Get Choice Hotels International alerts:

This table compares Choice Hotels International and Great Eagle’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Choice Hotels International $1.11 billion 5.03 $222.88 million $4.32 23.42 Great Eagle $1.18 billion 1.55 -$43.10 million N/A N/A

Choice Hotels International has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Great Eagle.

Risk and Volatility

Choice Hotels International has a beta of 1.47, suggesting that its share price is 47% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Great Eagle has a beta of 0.63, suggesting that its share price is 37% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

46.8% of Choice Hotels International shares are held by institutional investors. 21.7% of Choice Hotels International shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Choice Hotels International and Great Eagle’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Choice Hotels International 12.92% -419.83% 8.70% Great Eagle N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Choice Hotels International and Great Eagle, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Choice Hotels International 3 7 2 0 1.92 Great Eagle 0 0 0 0 N/A

Choice Hotels International presently has a consensus target price of $83.54, indicating a potential downside of 17.43%. Given Choice Hotels International’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Choice Hotels International is more favorable than Great Eagle.

Summary

Choice Hotels International beats Great Eagle on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Choice Hotels International Company Profile

Choice Hotels International, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. The company operates through Hotel Franchising and Corporate & Other segments. It franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Extended Stay Hotel, WoodSpring Suites, Everhome Suites, Cambria Hotels, and Ascend Hotel Collection. The company also develops and markets cloud-based property management software to non-franchised hoteliers and vacation rental management companies. As of June 30, 2020, the company had approximately 7,100 hotels representing 600,000 rooms in approximately 40 countries and territories. The company was founded in 1939 and is based in Rockville, Maryland.

Great Eagle Company Profile

Great Eagle Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, invests in, develops, and manages residential, office, retail, and hotel properties in Asia, North America, Australasia, and Europe. It operates through Hotel Operation, Property Investment, Property Development, Other Operations, Champion REIT, Langham, and US Real Estate Fund segments. The company engages in leasing furnished apartments; and workspace, asset management, hotel accommodation, food and banquet, and restaurant operations. It also owns and operates a portfolio of hotels under The Langham, Langham Place, and Cordis brand names. In addition, the company offers property management services, including facilities management, security services, cleanliness and hygiene, financial management, staff training, green and risk management, maintenance and repairs, building survey, car park management, consultancy, and club house management services, as well as property maintenance and agency services. Further, it sells building materials; invests in securities; offers real estate investment trust, project, treasury, investment, and investment fund management services, as well as procurement and financing services; and issues medium term notes. Great Eagle Holdings Limited was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Wanchai, Hong Kong.

Receive News & Ratings for Choice Hotels International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Choice Hotels International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.