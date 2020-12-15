Chiron Capital Management LLC Invests $1.52 Million in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 481 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $1,515,000. Amazon.com comprises about 1.2% of Chiron Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the third quarter worth $1,475,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 2.8% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,940 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $34,447,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 17.1% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,799 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $21,408,000 after acquiring an additional 994 shares during the last quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.6% in the third quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,157 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $9,941,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 63.9% in the third quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 2,367 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $7,453,000 after acquiring an additional 923 shares during the last quarter. 52.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,061.74, for a total value of $21,263,784.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 82,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $252,896,662.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 293 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,085.62, for a total transaction of $904,086.66. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,282 shares in the company, valued at $19,383,864.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,613 shares of company stock worth $45,262,469 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $3,700.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Pivotal Research increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,925.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,050.00 to $4,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and forty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,587.67.

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $3,156.97 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,626.03 and a 1 year high of $3,552.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3,153.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3,064.20. The stock has a market cap of $1.58 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.44, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.20.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $12.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.41 by $4.96. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The company had revenue of $96.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.23 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.56 earnings per share for the current year.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Featured Story: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.