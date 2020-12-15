Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Chewy Inc. operates as an online pet retailer. The Company offers pet products which include dry and wet food, toys, mats, biscuits, vitamins and supplements. Chewy Inc. is based in Dania Beach, United States. “

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on CHWY. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Chewy from $59.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Chewy from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Barclays raised their target price on Chewy from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Chewy from $74.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a hold rating on shares of Chewy in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $72.28.

Shares of Chewy stock opened at $82.81 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $33.67 billion, a PE ratio of -192.58 and a beta of 0.23. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.66. Chewy has a 12 month low of $20.62 and a 12 month high of $85.95.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.20) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Chewy will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Chewy news, insider Stacy Bowman sold 10,911 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.20, for a total transaction of $591,376.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 107,987 shares in the company, valued at $5,852,895.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CHWY. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Chewy by 624.6% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new position in shares of Chewy in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Asset Dedication LLC increased its stake in shares of Chewy by 531.0% in the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 631 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Chewy in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Chewy in the second quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors own 93.20% of the company’s stock.

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure-play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.

