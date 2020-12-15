Chase (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF) Upgraded by BidaskClub to Buy

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Chase (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:CCF opened at $111.47 on Friday. Chase has a fifty-two week low of $52.00 and a fifty-two week high of $122.74.

Chase (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The construction company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $63.91 million during the quarter.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 27th were paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 25th. This represents a yield of 0.7%.

In other news, Chairman Peter R. Chase sold 1,500 shares of Chase stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.67, for a total value of $172,005.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 74,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,541,424.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam Chase sold 1,250 shares of Chase stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.20, for a total transaction of $119,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 30,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,859,903.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 6,850 shares of company stock worth $731,700.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chase by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,512 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Chase by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 12,234 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,167,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Chase by 1.8% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 17,100 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,631,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Chase in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Chase by 2.5% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 16,657 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,589,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter.

Chase Company Profile

Chase Corporation, a specialty chemicals company, manufactures and sells protective materials for various applications worldwide. It operates through three segments: Adhesives, Sealants and Additives; Industrial Tapes; and Corrosion Protection and Waterproofing. The Adhesives, Sealants and Additives segment offers protective conformal and moisture protective electronic coatings; advanced adhesives, sealants, and coatings; polymeric microspheres; polyurethane dispersions; and superabsorbent polymers.

