Chase (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Chase (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

NYSEAMERICAN:CCF opened at $111.47 on Friday. Chase has a twelve month low of $52.00 and a twelve month high of $122.74.

Chase (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The construction company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $63.91 million for the quarter.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 27th were paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 25th.

In other Chase news, CEO Adam Chase sold 1,250 shares of Chase stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.20, for a total transaction of $119,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 30,041 shares in the company, valued at $2,859,903.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Peter R. Chase sold 1,500 shares of Chase stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.67, for a total transaction of $172,005.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 74,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,541,424.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,850 shares of company stock worth $731,700 over the last ninety days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Chase by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,512 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chase by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 12,234 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Chase by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 17,100 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,631,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Chase during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Chase by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 16,657 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,589,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period.

About Chase

Chase Corporation, a specialty chemicals company, manufactures and sells protective materials for various applications worldwide. It operates through three segments: Adhesives, Sealants and Additives; Industrial Tapes; and Corrosion Protection and Waterproofing. The Adhesives, Sealants and Additives segment offers protective conformal and moisture protective electronic coatings; advanced adhesives, sealants, and coatings; polymeric microspheres; polyurethane dispersions; and superabsorbent polymers.

