CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) Stock Holdings Raised by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 125,021 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,458 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $5,872,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. JLB & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of CBRE Group by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. JLB & Associates Inc. now owns 41,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,971,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 25,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,208,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 54.5% in the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust raised its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 10,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 29,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,316,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. 90.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other CBRE Group news, CEO Daniel G. Queenan sold 659 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.99, for a total transaction of $40,851.41. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 150,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,313,997.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Chandra Dhandapani sold 2,589 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.02, for a total transaction of $157,980.78. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 89,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,450,855.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CBRE stock opened at $65.13 on Tuesday. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.17 and a 52-week high of $67.70. The stock has a market cap of $21.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $57.96 and a 200-day moving average of $49.35.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $5.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.30 billion. CBRE Group had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 16.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

CBRE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of CBRE Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.17.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

