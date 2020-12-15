Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX) Rating Increased to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on CPRX. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $5.50 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $8.90.

Shares of CPRX stock opened at $3.83 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.38 and a 200-day moving average of $3.78. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $2.55 and a one year high of $5.28. The company has a market cap of $396.97 million, a P/E ratio of 5.72 and a beta of 1.59.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $29.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.22 million. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 60.48% and a return on equity of 35.04%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Catalyst Pharmaceuticals will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Patrick J. Mcenany bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.97 per share, with a total value of $44,550.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 4,787,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,219,448.21. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 14.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,632,352 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $22,668,000 after acquiring an additional 955,751 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 905,593 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,184,000 after purchasing an additional 40,734 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,070,240 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,564,000 after purchasing an additional 105,776 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 114.2% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 559,447 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,585,000 after buying an additional 298,251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $370,000. 58.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases in the United States. It offers Firdapse, a proprietary form of amifampridine phosphate for the treatment of patients with lambert-eaton myasthenic syndrome.

