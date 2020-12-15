Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX) Rating Increased to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday, BidAskClub reports.
Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on CPRX. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $5.50 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $8.90.
Shares of CPRX stock opened at $3.83 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.38 and a 200-day moving average of $3.78. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $2.55 and a one year high of $5.28. The company has a market cap of $396.97 million, a P/E ratio of 5.72 and a beta of 1.59.
In other news, CEO Patrick J. Mcenany bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.97 per share, with a total value of $44,550.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 4,787,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,219,448.21. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 14.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,632,352 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $22,668,000 after acquiring an additional 955,751 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 905,593 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,184,000 after purchasing an additional 40,734 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,070,240 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,564,000 after purchasing an additional 105,776 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 114.2% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 559,447 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,585,000 after buying an additional 298,251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $370,000. 58.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Catalyst Pharmaceuticals
Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases in the United States. It offers Firdapse, a proprietary form of amifampridine phosphate for the treatment of patients with lambert-eaton myasthenic syndrome.
