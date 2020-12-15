Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on CASY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Casey’s General Stores from $218.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Stephens upgraded shares of Casey’s General Stores from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their price target for the stock from $172.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, September 10th. BidaskClub raised shares of Casey’s General Stores from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Casey’s General Stores in a research report on Friday, November 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $246.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Casey’s General Stores has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $204.00.

Get Casey's General Stores alerts:

CASY stock opened at $173.04 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $6.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.62 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $181.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $171.53. Casey’s General Stores has a 12-month low of $114.01 and a 12-month high of $196.57.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, December 6th. The company reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.18. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 19.21% and a net margin of 3.92%. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.21 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Casey’s General Stores will post 7.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 29th. This is a boost from Casey’s General Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.03%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores during the third quarter valued at about $41,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $80,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 41.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores in the second quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores during the second quarter valued at approximately $171,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.47% of the company’s stock.

About Casey’s General Stores

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. The company's stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; beverages, tobacco, and nicotine products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; and other nonfood items.

See Also: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Casey's General Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casey's General Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.