Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) Coverage Initiated at Truist

Equities researchers at Truist started coverage on shares of Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) in a research note issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $314.00 price target on the stock. Truist’s target price points to a potential upside of 25.11% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Carvana from $265.00 to $262.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Carvana from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Carvana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $210.00 to $250.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Carvana from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $235.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Edward Jones assumed coverage on Carvana in a report on Monday, October 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $272.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $216.56.

NYSE CVNA opened at $250.97 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The business’s 50 day moving average is $223.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $180.36. Carvana has a 12-month low of $22.16 and a 12-month high of $267.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -91.93 and a beta of 2.57.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. Carvana had a negative return on equity of 43.19% and a negative net margin of 3.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.56) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Carvana will post -2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 900 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.49, for a total value of $190,341.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 200 shares in the company, valued at $42,298. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark W. Jenkins sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.25, for a total transaction of $2,402,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,023,387.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,370,903 shares of company stock valued at $564,082,407 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 12.25% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in Carvana in the third quarter worth about $9,845,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Carvana by 37.2% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 216,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,977,000 after buying an additional 58,652 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Carvana by 114.0% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 42,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,097,000 after buying an additional 22,590 shares during the last quarter. Darwin Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carvana during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,065,000. Finally, AXA S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Carvana during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,186,000. 43.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

