CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on CARG. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of CarGurus in a report on Friday, November 6th. TheStreet raised CarGurus from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. BTIG Research upgraded shares of CarGurus from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CarGurus from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of CarGurus in a research note on Friday, December 4th. They set a hold rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $30.27.

Shares of CARG stock opened at $29.99 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.70, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.93. The business has a 50 day moving average of $23.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.66. CarGurus has a 52 week low of $14.25 and a 52 week high of $38.53.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.15. CarGurus had a return on equity of 24.71% and a net margin of 11.75%. The business had revenue of $147.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that CarGurus will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Langley Steinert sold 12,468 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.56, for a total transaction of $306,214.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,105,185 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,143,343.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Samuel Zales sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.02, for a total value of $200,160.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 263,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,590,468.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 466,546 shares of company stock worth $10,563,960 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 24.43% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in CarGurus by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 18,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in shares of CarGurus by 3.6% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 13,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of CarGurus by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 130,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,830,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in CarGurus by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 7,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in CarGurus by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 76,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,663,000 after purchasing an additional 1,382 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.46% of the company’s stock.

About CarGurus

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, and Spain. The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car in the United States marketplace.

