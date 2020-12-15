Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) Upgraded by BidaskClub to “Buy”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on CP. Benchmark cut shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Raymond James lowered shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $345.00 to $344.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $336.00 to $353.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $439.00 to $451.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $365.25.

Shares of CP stock opened at $334.77 on Friday. Canadian Pacific Railway has a 12-month low of $173.26 and a 12-month high of $341.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $324.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $293.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The transportation company reported $4.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.23 by ($0.11). Canadian Pacific Railway had a return on equity of 32.77% and a net margin of 29.66%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Canadian Pacific Railway will post 13.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.7202 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. This is a boost from Canadian Pacific Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s payout ratio is 22.92%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 396.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 25,472 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,754,000 after purchasing an additional 20,336 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,288,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 34.0% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 31,550 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,056,000 after purchasing an additional 8,014 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,017,263 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $767,472,000 after purchasing an additional 490,263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,577 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.40% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

