Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) Lifted to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a report on Friday, December 4th. They issued a market perform rating for the company. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Fundamental Research initiated coverage on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. They set a buy rating and a $108.25 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $101.58.

Shares of NYSE:CM opened at $86.82 on Friday. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 52 week low of $46.45 and a 52 week high of $88.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.26, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The bank reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.90. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a net margin of 15.06% and a return on equity of 12.03%. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.84 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 8.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 29th will be given a $1.096 dividend. This represents a $4.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 28th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s payout ratio is 62.14%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CM. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the third quarter valued at about $300,000. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 8,598 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $642,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the third quarter worth $215,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the third quarter worth $39,998,000. Finally, Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the third quarter worth $4,089,000. 38.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally.

