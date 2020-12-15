Canaccord Genuity Increases Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) Price Target to $40.00

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) had its price target increased by Canaccord Genuity from $36.00 to $40.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on MAXR. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Maxar Technologies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, November 7th. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on shares of Maxar Technologies from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Sunday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Maxar Technologies from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TD Securities lowered shares of Maxar Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their target price for the company from $32.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Maxar Technologies has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $24.60.

Shares of NYSE:MAXR opened at $34.03 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.76 and a 200 day moving average of $23.29. The stock has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 1.43. Maxar Technologies has a 12 month low of $7.18 and a 12 month high of $37.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42.

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $436.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $470.00 million. Maxar Technologies had a net margin of 23.17% and a negative return on equity of 12.49%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Maxar Technologies will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. Maxar Technologies’s payout ratio is currently -1.90%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Maxar Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $18,541,000. Reinhart Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Maxar Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $14,616,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Maxar Technologies by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,825,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,343,000 after buying an additional 404,179 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Maxar Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $5,450,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Maxar Technologies by 51.9% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 634,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,827,000 after buying an additional 216,835 shares during the period. 67.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Maxar Technologies Company Profile

Maxar Technologies Inc provides earth intelligence and space infrastructure solutions in the United States, Asia, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Australia, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Earth Intelligence and Space Infrastructure segments. The Earth Intelligence segment offers Earth imagery and radar data solutions, including orthorectified imagery, mosaic, elevation, and information products; and SecureWatch, a subscription offering that provides online access to imagery and geospatial intelligence platform, as well as geospatial information, applications, and analytic services.

