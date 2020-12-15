Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) Upgraded to “Buy” by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on CPE. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Callon Petroleum from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered their price target on Callon Petroleum from $9.75 to $6.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. MKM Partners upped their price objective on Callon Petroleum from $10.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Callon Petroleum in a report on Friday, September 25th. They set an underweight rating and a $4.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Callon Petroleum to $5.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $6.59.

CPE stock opened at $13.86 on Friday. Callon Petroleum has a twelve month low of $3.80 and a twelve month high of $49.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. The stock has a market cap of $550.98 million, a P/E ratio of -0.27, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 3.34. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.93.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.49. Callon Petroleum had a positive return on equity of 5.38% and a negative net margin of 219.88%. The company had revenue of $290.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $248.70 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Callon Petroleum will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Callon Petroleum by 64.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,110,340 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $5,540,000 after acquiring an additional 3,971,054 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Callon Petroleum by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,790,715 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $3,210,000 after buying an additional 69,801 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Callon Petroleum by 2,392.2% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,730,317 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $3,140,000 after buying an additional 2,620,761 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Callon Petroleum by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,491,300 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,715,000 after buying an additional 153,999 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Callon Petroleum by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 888,489 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,022,000 after buying an additional 18,463 shares during the period.

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2019, its estimated net proved reserves totaled approximately 540 million barrel of oil equivalent, including 346.4 MMBbls oil, 757.1 Bcf of natural gas, and 67.5 MMBbls of natural gas liquids.

