CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

CAMP has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CalAmp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Northland Securities reissued a buy rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of CalAmp in a report on Monday, August 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $10.04.

CAMP opened at $10.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.25. The company has a market capitalization of $370.86 million, a P/E ratio of -4.12 and a beta of 2.44. CalAmp has a fifty-two week low of $3.70 and a fifty-two week high of $11.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.77 and a 200-day moving average of $8.23.

CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 24th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.08. CalAmp had a negative return on equity of 2.84% and a negative net margin of 25.07%. The business had revenue of $83.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.14 EPS. CalAmp’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that CalAmp will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in CalAmp by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,339,815 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $9,633,000 after acquiring an additional 11,839 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in CalAmp by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,220,691 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $8,777,000 after buying an additional 110,000 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in CalAmp by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 475,983 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,422,000 after buying an additional 26,898 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in CalAmp by 40.6% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 453,463 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,260,000 after acquiring an additional 130,952 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of CalAmp by 33.6% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 339,950 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,723,000 after acquiring an additional 85,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.32% of the company’s stock.

CalAmp Corp. provides in telematics systems, and software and subscription services in the United States, Latin America, Western Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers mobile resource management telematics devices for the Internet of Things market, which enable customers to optimize their operations by collecting, monitoring, and reporting business-critical information and desired intelligence from remote and mobile assets.

