Burcon NutraScience Co. (BU.TO) (TSE:BU) Given New C$4.50 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity

Burcon NutraScience Co. (BU.TO) (TSE:BU) (NYSE:BUR) had its price objective upped by Canaccord Genuity from C$2.75 to C$4.50 in a research note released on Friday, AnalystRatings.net reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Beacon Securities reiterated a buy rating on shares of Burcon NutraScience Co. (BU.TO) in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Eight Capital increased their target price on Burcon NutraScience Co. (BU.TO) from C$2.50 to C$3.50 in a report on Monday, August 31st.

BU opened at C$2.86 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 9.29, a quick ratio of 8.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of C$303.75 million and a PE ratio of 715.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$2.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$2.16. Burcon NutraScience Co. has a 1-year low of C$0.60 and a 1-year high of C$3.16.

Burcon NutraScience Co. (BU.TO) (TSE:BU) (NYSE:BUR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Burcon NutraScience Co. will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Burcon NutraScience Co. (BU.TO) Company Profile

Burcon NutraScience Corporation, together with its subsidiary, develops plant proteins and ingredients for use in the food and beverage industries in Canada. The company's products include CLARISOY, a soy protein for use in sports nutrition beverages, dairy alternative yogurts and cheeses, powdered beverage mixes, coffee creamers, and other foods and nutritional products; and Peazazz, a pea protein for dairy alternative products, such as protein bars and crisps, weight management and meal replacement products, and vegetarian and vegan foods, as well as dry blended and ready-to-drink beverages.

