Brookfield Property Partners (NASDAQ:BPY) Rating Increased to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Brookfield Property Partners (NASDAQ:BPY) (TSE:BPY.UN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Brookfield Property Partners from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $16.45.

BPY opened at $15.51 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.67 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Brookfield Property Partners has a twelve month low of $7.10 and a twelve month high of $20.13. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.59.

Brookfield Property Partners (NASDAQ:BPY) (TSE:BPY.UN) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter. Brookfield Property Partners had a negative net margin of 17.60% and a negative return on equity of 2.24%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 30th will be given a $0.3325 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 27th. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.58%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BPY. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Brookfield Property Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Brookfield Property Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Property Partners during the third quarter valued at $123,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Property Partners during the second quarter worth $133,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Property Partners by 99.7% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. 42.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Brookfield Property Partners

Brookfield Property Partners, through Brookfield Property Partners L.P. and its subsidiary Brookfield Property REIT Inc, is one of the world's premier real estate companies, with approximately $88 billion in total assets. We own and operate iconic properties in the world's major markets, and our global portfolio includes office, retail, multifamily, logistics, hospitality, self-storage, triple net lease, manufactured housing and student housing.

