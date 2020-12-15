Brookfield Infrastructure (NASDAQ:BIPC) Lifted to “Strong-Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Brookfield Infrastructure (NASDAQ:BIPC) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Brookfield Infrastructure from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th.

Brookfield Infrastructure stock opened at $67.26 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.85. Brookfield Infrastructure has a 12 month low of $32.54 and a 12 month high of $70.25. The company has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.71.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.485 per share. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 27th. Brookfield Infrastructure’s payout ratio is currently 134.72%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Brookfield Infrastructure during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Kore Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Brookfield Infrastructure in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure by 397.3% in the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 552 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Brookfield Infrastructure during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure during the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000.

Brookfield Infrastructure Company Profile

Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation engages in the ownership and operation of regulated gas transmission systems in Brazil. It also engages in the regulated distribution operations in the United Kingdom. The company was founded in 2019 and is headquartered in New York, New York. Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation is a subsidiary of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P.

