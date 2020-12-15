Brokers Offer Predictions for Capstone Mining Corp. (CS.TO)’s Q1 2021 Earnings (TSE:CS)

Capstone Mining Corp. (CS.TO) (TSE:CS) – Equities research analysts at Cormark boosted their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Capstone Mining Corp. (CS.TO) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, December 14th. Cormark analyst S. Ioannou now anticipates that the mining company will post earnings of $0.06 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.05. Cormark also issued estimates for Capstone Mining Corp. (CS.TO)’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.06 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.09 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $0.09 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on CS. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Capstone Mining Corp. (CS.TO) from C$1.50 to C$2.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Capstone Mining Corp. (CS.TO) from C$2.00 to C$3.00 in a research report on Friday. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Capstone Mining Corp. (CS.TO) from C$1.80 to C$2.10 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Capstone Mining Corp. (CS.TO) from C$2.00 to C$2.20 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on Capstone Mining Corp. (CS.TO) from C$2.50 to C$3.00 in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$2.15.

Shares of CS opened at C$2.05 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$825.20 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -512.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.63, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 2.09. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$1.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$1.32. Capstone Mining Corp. has a 52 week low of C$0.33 and a 52 week high of C$2.12.

Capstone Mining Corp. (CS.TO) (TSE:CS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The mining company reported C$0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.02 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$173.96 million for the quarter.

In other Capstone Mining Corp. (CS.TO) news, insider George Leslie Brack sold 155,596 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.33, for a total transaction of C$51,346.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,000,000 shares in the company, valued at C$660,000. Also, Director Dale Canfield Peniuk sold 36,741 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.44, for a total transaction of C$52,907.04. Following the sale, the director now owns 112,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$161,678.88.

About Capstone Mining Corp. (CS.TO)

Capstone Mining Corp. engages in the exploration and production of base metals in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Chile. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, silver, zinc, lead, iron, and gold deposits. It holds interests in the Pinto Valley, an open pit copper mine located in Arizona, the United States; and the Cozamin, an underground, copper-silver mine located in the state of Zacatecas, Mexico.

