Britvic plc (OTCMKTS:BTVCY) Announces $1.14 Dividend

Britvic plc (OTCMKTS:BTVCY) announced a dividend on Tuesday, December 15th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 18th will be paid a dividend of 1.1384 per share on Monday, February 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 17th.

Shares of OTCMKTS BTVCY opened at $21.67 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of 14.35 and a beta of 1.01. Britvic has a 1 year low of $12.97 and a 1 year high of $24.40.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BTVCY shares. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Britvic in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Britvic in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Britvic in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Britvic in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Britvic in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Britvic presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $485.50.

Britvic plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes soft drinks in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, France, Brazil, and internationally. It also provides fruit juices, syrups, squash, mineral water, liquid concentrates, ready-to-drink nectar drinks, sodas, mixers, energy drinks, and flavored drinks.

