Britvic plc (BVIC.L) (BVIC) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 17th

Britvic plc (BVIC.L) (LON:BVIC) announced a dividend on Thursday, November 26th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of GBX 21.60 ($0.28) per share on Wednesday, February 3rd. This represents a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 17th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of BVIC stock opened at GBX 795 ($10.39) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.12 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 199.49. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 801.90 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 800.59. Britvic plc has a 12 month low of GBX 536 ($7.00) and a 12 month high of GBX 959 ($12.53).

In other Britvic plc (BVIC.L) news, insider John Patrick Daly purchased 5,000 shares of Britvic plc (BVIC.L) stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 8 ($0.10) per share, for a total transaction of £400 ($522.60). Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 5,053 shares of company stock valued at $81,352.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Britvic plc (BVIC.L) in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 950 ($12.41) price target on shares of Britvic plc (BVIC.L) in a report on Friday, November 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 890 ($11.63).

Britvic plc (BVIC.L) Company Profile

Britvic plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes soft drinks in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, France, Brazil, and internationally. It also provides fruit juices, syrups, squash, mineral water, liquid concentrates, ready-to-drink nectar drinks, sodas, mixers, energy drinks, and flavored drinks.

