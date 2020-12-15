British American Tobacco p.l.c. (BATS.L) (LON:BATS) Announces GBX 52.60 Dividend

British American Tobacco p.l.c. (BATS.L) (LON:BATS) announced a dividend on Saturday, February 27th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of GBX 52.60 ($0.69) per share on Wednesday, February 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 17th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

British American Tobacco p.l.c. (BATS.L) stock opened at GBX 2,853.50 ($37.28) on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 2,684.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 2,764.75. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a one year low of GBX 2,362.50 ($30.87) and a one year high of GBX 3,507 ($45.82). The company has a market capitalization of £65.47 billion and a PE ratio of 10.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.68, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BATS. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on British American Tobacco p.l.c. (BATS.L) from GBX 3,380 ($44.16) to GBX 3,330 ($43.51) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised British American Tobacco p.l.c. (BATS.L) to an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 3,200 ($41.81) price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 3,500 ($45.73) price target on British American Tobacco p.l.c. (BATS.L) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 4,000 ($52.26) target price on British American Tobacco p.l.c. (BATS.L) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,900 ($50.95) target price on shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (BATS.L) in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. British American Tobacco p.l.c. (BATS.L) has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 3,518.38 ($45.97).

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides cigarettes and other tobacco products worldwide. It manufactures vapour and tobacco heating products; oral tobacco and nicotine products, such as snus, tobacco-free nicotine pouches, and moist snuff; cigars; and e-cigarettes. The company offers its products under the Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Newport, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, Benson and Hedges, 555, Peter Stuyvesant, Double Happiness, Granit, Mocca, and Kodiak brands.

