Brinker Capital Investments LLC Takes Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 36,846 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $5,519,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 237,191 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,313,000 after purchasing an additional 17,822 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $1,367,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 155.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,851,463 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,043,278,000 after purchasing an additional 10,854,416 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 13.0% in the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,128 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cozad Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $1,375,000.

Shares of IWM stock opened at $189.93 on Tuesday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12-month low of $95.69 and a 12-month high of $193.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $174.78 and its 200 day moving average is $156.13.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

