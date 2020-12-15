Brinker Capital Investments LLC Takes $6.02 Million Position in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 43,718 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,020,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CTXS. Townsquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citrix Systems during the 3rd quarter worth $1,371,000. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Citrix Systems by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 5,229 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $720,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Citrix Systems by 1,286.1% during the 3rd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 1,594 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 1,479 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Citrix Systems by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 259,932 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $35,795,000 after acquiring an additional 3,923 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Citrix Systems by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 218,979 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $30,133,000 after acquiring an additional 7,811 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.55% of the company’s stock.

CTXS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James decreased their target price on Citrix Systems from $185.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. UBS Group initiated coverage on Citrix Systems in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $146.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Citrix Systems from $162.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. BidaskClub raised Citrix Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on Citrix Systems from $195.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $152.93.

Shares of CTXS stock opened at $128.43 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $15.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.56, a PEG ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.18, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.91. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $100.31 and a 52-week high of $173.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $121.57 and its 200-day moving average is $136.64.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The cloud computing company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $767.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $759.02 million. Citrix Systems had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 391.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.52 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 8th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 7th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. Citrix Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.90%.

In other news, CEO David J. Henshall sold 5,826 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.21, for a total value of $811,037.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 332,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,261,988.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul J. Hough sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.76, for a total transaction of $259,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,358,230.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 47,000 shares of company stock valued at $6,030,941. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Citrix Systems Profile

Citrix Systems, Inc provides workspace, networking, and professional services worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops; Citrix Content Collaboration, a cloud-based file sharing and storage solution, which provides enterprise-class data services on various corporate and personal mobile devices for businesses; Citrix Endpoint Management for mobility and device management capabilities; and Workspace Intelligence that customizes and streamlines user workflows, as well as microapp creation with low-code tooling, automates tasks and functions.

