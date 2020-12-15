Brinker Capital Investments LLC Takes $4.36 Million Position in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 24,570 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,363,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GPN. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Global Payments by 1,879.3% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 684,780 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $121,603,000 after purchasing an additional 650,183 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Global Payments by 441.4% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 651,551 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $110,516,000 after purchasing an additional 531,201 shares during the period. Egerton Capital UK LLP increased its stake in shares of Global Payments by 16.5% in the third quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 2,942,641 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $522,554,000 after buying an additional 417,686 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global Payments in the second quarter worth $61,284,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Global Payments by 18.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,795,430 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $304,541,000 after buying an additional 281,375 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.70% of the company’s stock.

GPN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $201.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Global Payments from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Global Payments from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Finally, Compass Point began coverage on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $220.00 target price for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $202.28.

In other news, Director John Thompson Turner sold 1,064 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.53, for a total transaction of $202,723.92. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,773 shares in the company, valued at $909,399.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.16, for a total transaction of $87,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,185,097.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE GPN opened at $191.88 on Tuesday. Global Payments Inc. has a twelve month low of $105.54 and a twelve month high of $209.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $57.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.21, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $185.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $177.62.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.05. Global Payments had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 6.46%. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.70 EPS. Global Payments’s revenue was up 73.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Global Payments Inc. will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 17th will be issued a $0.195 dividend. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 16th. Global Payments’s payout ratio is 13.31%.

About Global Payments

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions.

