Brinker Capital Investments LLC Raises Stock Position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTEB) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,802 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,241 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $4,127,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VTEB. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 1,340.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $967,000 after acquiring an additional 17,228 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 31.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,249,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,994,000 after acquiring an additional 543,259 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter worth $399,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 28.2% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 1,157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cozad Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter worth $344,000.

Shares of VTEB stock opened at $55.07 on Tuesday. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $44.00 and a 1-year high of $55.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $54.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.43.

