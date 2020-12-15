Brinker Capital Investments LLC Purchases Shares of 57,955 Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 57,955 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,095,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Copart in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Anderson Fisher LLC acquired a new position in shares of Copart in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Copart by 42.0% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 426 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Copart by 32.7% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 438 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Copart in the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. 71.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CPRT has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Copart from $88.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Copart in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Stephens upped their price target on Copart from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Guggenheim upped their price target on Copart from $97.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist upped their price target on Copart from $117.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.20.

Shares of Copart stock opened at $118.29 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $27.93 billion, a PE ratio of 41.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.03. Copart, Inc. has a 52 week low of $55.69 and a 52 week high of $130.96. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $115.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $101.65. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The business services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $592.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $570.87 million. Copart had a return on equity of 26.79% and a net margin of 30.39%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Copart, Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

Copart Company Profile

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

