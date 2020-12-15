Brinker Capital Investments LLC Makes New $6.37 Million Investment in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 123,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,372,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC bought a new position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Demars Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Stewardship Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 9,692.3% during the second quarter. Stewardship Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 154.4% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares during the period.

ISTB opened at $51.60 on Tuesday. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $47.53 and a 1 year high of $51.81. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.52.

