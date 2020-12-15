Brinker Capital Investments LLC Makes New $6.25 Million Investment in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 29,217 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $6,252,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NSC. United Bank raised its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 9.6% in the second quarter. United Bank now owns 8,191 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,438,000 after buying an additional 717 shares during the period. CX Institutional raised its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 128.4% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 185 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden raised its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 68.7% in the second quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 30,200 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $5,302,000 after buying an additional 12,300 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 43.0% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 54,104 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $9,499,000 after buying an additional 16,279 shares during the period. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 55.6% in the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 4,623 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $812,000 after buying an additional 1,652 shares during the period. 66.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Ann A. Adams sold 1,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.86, for a total transaction of $292,988.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,713,232.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NSC opened at $229.25 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 1-year low of $112.62 and a 1-year high of $247.98. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $231.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $206.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.42.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The railroad operator reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 15.83% and a net margin of 20.27%. On average, research analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 9.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 6th were paid a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 5th. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.36%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on NSC shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of Norfolk Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $241.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Citigroup raised their target price on Norfolk Southern from $214.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Benchmark upgraded Norfolk Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Norfolk Southern from $132.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $214.96.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

