Brinker Capital Investments LLC Invests $5.91 Million in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 40,111 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,905,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 628.0% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 182 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 71.0% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 183 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. TFC Financial Management bought a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 93.8% in the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 250 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Fidelity National Information Services alerts:

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, EVP Lenore D. Williams sold 4,047 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.63, for a total value of $597,458.61. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,336,244.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gregory G. Montana sold 17,848 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.22, for a total value of $2,556,190.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,562,921.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 56,922 shares of company stock worth $8,218,596 in the last three months. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FIS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Monday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $178.00 to $170.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $128.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.72.

FIS stock opened at $144.22 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $89.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -801.22, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.76. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $91.68 and a fifty-two week high of $158.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $142.32 and a 200-day moving average of $142.72.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The information technology services provider reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.18 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a positive return on equity of 6.88% and a negative net margin of 0.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.43 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 28th. Investors of record on Monday, December 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 11th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.96%.

Fidelity National Information Services Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers merchant acquiring, integrated payment, and global e-commerce solutions.

Featured Story: How do taxes affect a CDs total return?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.