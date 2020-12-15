Brinker Capital Investments LLC Has $6.30 Million Stake in Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF (NYSEARCA:PJP)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC trimmed its holdings in Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF (NYSEARCA:PJP) by 67.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 98,639 shares of the company’s stock after selling 204,942 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC owned 2.00% of Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF worth $6,299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Highlander Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $143,000. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF by 20.1% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 3,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF by 2,959.3% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 4,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 3,995 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF by 1,019.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 3,925 shares during the period.

Get Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF alerts:

Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF stock opened at $69.90 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $66.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.32. Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF has a one year low of $47.14 and a one year high of $70.76.

PowerShares Dynamic Pharmaceuticals Portfolio (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Pharmaceuticals Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index evaluates companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

See Also: Institutional Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.