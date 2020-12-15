Brinker Capital Investments LLC Grows Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 2,211.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,633 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,351 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $5,492,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Cabana LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Stewardship Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 33.8% during the 2nd quarter. Stewardship Financial Advisors LLC now owns 297 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJH opened at $222.61 on Tuesday. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $117.87 and a twelve month high of $226.19. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $211.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $192.80.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

