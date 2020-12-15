Brinker Capital Investments LLC Buys 167,630 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its stake in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 1,422.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 179,418 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 167,630 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $6,827,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TFC. Front Row Advisors LLC grew its stake in Truist Financial by 15.7% in the third quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 1,904 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. Arvest Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in Truist Financial in the third quarter valued at about $331,000. Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Truist Financial in the third quarter valued at about $260,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Truist Financial in the third quarter valued at about $169,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC grew its stake in Truist Financial by 4.4% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 47,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,788,000 after acquiring an additional 1,997 shares during the period. 73.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Truist Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $49.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Truist Financial from $42.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Truist Financial from $40.00 to $43.50 in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. TheStreet raised Truist Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Truist Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.28.

NYSE:TFC opened at $45.91 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $46.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.40. Truist Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $24.01 and a 12-month high of $56.92.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 15th. The insurance provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.48 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 16.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 85.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.92%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.19%.

In other Truist Financial news, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total transaction of $54,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kimberly Moore-Wright sold 1,398 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.09, for a total value of $61,637.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,576 shares of company stock worth $382,532. 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services for small and mid-size businesses, public agencies, local governments, corporations, and individuals in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.

Read More: Cost of Equity For A Business, Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.