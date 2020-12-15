Brinker Capital Investments LLC Buys 167,368 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 2,279.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 174,709 shares of the energy producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 167,368 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $5,737,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Blue Square Asset Management LLC bought a new position in ConocoPhillips in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. TFC Financial Management bought a new position in ConocoPhillips in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. 63.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:COP opened at $42.32 on Tuesday. ConocoPhillips has a 52 week low of $20.84 and a 52 week high of $67.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $45.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.45 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $37.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.26.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The energy producer reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.98 billion. ConocoPhillips had a negative net margin of 5.66% and a negative return on equity of 0.02%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. Analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post -0.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 19th were given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 16th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.06%. This is an increase from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is presently 47.91%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on COP. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $39.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on ConocoPhillips from $39.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. ValuEngine upgraded ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Truist upgraded ConocoPhillips to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $51.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on ConocoPhillips from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.46.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations.

